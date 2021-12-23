Police arrest man accused of burglarizing Atlanta gambling machines

Detectives will continue to investigate Gay’s possible involvement in other crimes within the city, police said.

“Owners, employees and customers of these stores can take solace knowing that there is one less thief to be concerned with in the area,” Wednesday’s news release stated.

Authorities sought an unidentified man and woman who broke into a gambling machine at a Chevron mini-mart along Lakewood Avenue on Sept. 11, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

Atlanta police released surveillance footage from the incident, which showed the female suspect enter the store and a man follow closely behind her wearing a hooded Nike jacket and black face mask.

The pair walk to a row of slot machines and the male suspect uses some type of tool to force open one of the gambling devices. After prying off the front partition, the video showed the man snatch the cash box and the two suspects walked out.

An Atlanta police spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that the robbery was one of the cases that led to Gay’s arrest. It was not immediately clear if the female suspect has been arrested, the spokesperson said.