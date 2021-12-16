Police: 5 dead after Georgia woman crashes school bus in Pennsylvania

The bus was new and was being driven to Canada for delivery, the news outlets reported, citing police.

About two hours later, the truck driver, 64, was detoured off I-78 because of the earlier crash, according to the news outlets. He failed to slow for stopped traffic and rear-ended a van, causing a chain-reaction crash that involved three other vehicles, the news outlets reported, citing police.

Killed were Yalibet Lopez-Perez, 24, of Reading, who was riding in the back seat of a sedan, and Jonny Young, 54, of the Williamsport area, who was driving an SUV, police and the coroner’s office said, according to NBC Philadelphia.

On Wednesday night, Joshua Del Toro, 21, of Reading died from his injuries, NBC Philadelphia reported, citing the coroner’s office. State police said he was a front-seat passenger in one of the vehicles.

No one had been charged as of Thursday morning, the news outlets reported.