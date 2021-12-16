ajc logo
X

Police: 5 dead after Georgia woman crashes school bus in Pennsylvania

Caption
What to do when you're stopped by police

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 36 minutes ago

A Georgia woman crashed an empty school bus Tuesday night on a Pennsylvania interstate that resulted in two deaths, according to news reports.

Another multi-vehicle crash involving a truck driver who detoured off I-78 because of the earlier crash killed three other people in Berks County, Pennsylvania, according to The Associated Press and NBC 10 Philadelphia.

ExploreWoman’s body found in woods near NW Atlanta intersection

The Georgia woman, 69, who was not identified, was driving the school bus in a construction zone near Hamburg about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday and failed to stop, the AP and NBC 10 reported.

She slammed into the back of a sedan, killing driver August “Gus” Schwartz, 20, of South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, authorities said. The bus driver then went over the top of the sedan and rear-ended an SUV, killing the front-seat passenger, the outlets reported, citing police. The Berks County Coroner’s Office later identified the passenger as Thalia Jackson, 25, of Easton, Northampton County.

The bus was new and was being driven to Canada for delivery, the news outlets reported, citing police.

About two hours later, the truck driver, 64, was detoured off I-78 because of the earlier crash, according to the news outlets. He failed to slow for stopped traffic and rear-ended a van, causing a chain-reaction crash that involved three other vehicles, the news outlets reported, citing police.

ExploreAn 11-year-old was shot to death. His best friend, 12, is the suspect.

Killed were Yalibet Lopez-Perez, 24, of Reading, who was riding in the back seat of a sedan, and Jonny Young, 54, of the Williamsport area, who was driving an SUV, police and the coroner’s office said, according to NBC Philadelphia.

On Wednesday night, Joshua Del Toro, 21, of Reading died from his injuries, NBC Philadelphia reported, citing the coroner’s office. State police said he was a front-seat passenger in one of the vehicles.

No one had been charged as of Thursday morning, the news outlets reported.

About the Author

ajc.com

Rich Barak
Follow Rich Barak on twitter

· Rich Barak, the AJC's Content Curation Desk manager, leads a digital team that covers regional, national and international news with a focus on how it affects Georgians. Barak has covered everyone from Prince Charles to Timothy Leary. He can be reached via email at Richard.Barak@ajc.com, on Twitter at @RBARACK or by calling 217-722-0184.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
16-year-old charged in Brookhaven drive-by shooting
29m ago
Rideshare driver shot after dropping off customer in SW Atlanta
2h ago
Georgia man charged with murder after girlfriend’s 10-month-old baby dies
3h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top