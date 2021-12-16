Police: 5 dead after Georgia woman crashes school bus in Pennsylvania

A Georgia woman crashed an empty school bus Tuesday night on a Pennsylvania interstate that resulted in two deaths, according to news reports.
Another multi-vehicle crash involving a truck driver who detoured off I-78 because of the earlier crash killed three other people in Berks County, Pennsylvania, according to The Associated Press and NBC 10 Philadelphia.
The Georgia woman, 69, who was not identified, was driving the school bus in a construction zone near Hamburg about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday and failed to stop, the AP and NBC 10 reported.
She slammed into the back of a sedan, killing driver August “Gus” Schwartz, 20, of South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, authorities said. The bus driver then went over the top of the sedan and rear-ended an SUV, killing the front-seat passenger, the outlets reported, citing police. The Berks County Coroner’s Office later identified the passenger as Thalia Jackson, 25, of Easton, Northampton County.
The bus was new and was being driven to Canada for delivery, the news outlets reported, citing police.
About two hours later, the truck driver, 64, was detoured off I-78 because of the earlier crash, according to the news outlets. He failed to slow for stopped traffic and rear-ended a van, causing a chain-reaction crash that involved three other vehicles, the news outlets reported, citing police.
Killed were Yalibet Lopez-Perez, 24, of Reading, who was riding in the back seat of a sedan, and Jonny Young, 54, of the Williamsport area, who was driving an SUV, police and the coroner’s office said, according to NBC Philadelphia.
On Wednesday night, Joshua Del Toro, 21, of Reading died from his injuries, NBC Philadelphia reported, citing the coroner’s office. State police said he was a front-seat passenger in one of the vehicles.
No one had been charged as of Thursday morning, the news outlets reported.
