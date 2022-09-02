ajc logo
Police: 3 wounded in shooting at College Park housing complex

Three people were shot in College Park late Thursday afternoon, police said. None of the victims' injuries appeared life threatening.

Three people were shot in College Park late Thursday afternoon, police said. None of the victims' injuries appeared life threatening.

College Park police are searching for a gunman who shot three people in a residential neighborhood late Thursday afternoon.

Two men and a woman were wounded when shots rang out in the parking lot of the Windsor Forest subdivision just after 5:30 p.m., police spokesman Lt. Onika Manning said in a news release.

Police and fire crews were dispatched to the 2800 block of Godby Road and spoke with the victims. None of them appeared to suffer life-threatening injuries. Officials did not release any of their names.

Police confirmed that one of the victims was grazed, one was shot in the hand and the other was shot in the thigh, Channel 2 Action News reported. One resident told the news station she heard about 25 gunshots.

According to detectives, several men were in the parking lot when shots were fired. It was not clear what led to the shooting.

The suspect fled the scene before police showed up, running toward the South Hampton Estates apartment complex, Manning said. Officers canvassed the area with K-9s, but weren’t able to find the suspect.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the College Park Police Department at 404-761-3131. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637, calling the College Park tip line 404-768-8664, or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

