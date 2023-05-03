X

Police: 3 women, 5-year-old stabbed in Union City

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Three women and a 5-year-old were stabbed at a Union City apartment complex Tuesday night, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Police told the news station they were called to the Arcadia Apartments on Thompson Road around 9:30 p.m. and found the women with multiple lacerations and stab wounds to their upper bodies. The child also had multiple stab wounds.

The victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to Channel 2. Their conditions were not disclosed.

Police have not released any other details.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: GoFundMe

A young doctor died in a Cobb crash. The driver’s plea deal? 1 year in prison16h ago

Credit: Courtesy Roman United, Yamasaki and Bad Consult

Clayton County, developer go separate ways on business incubator project
39m ago

Credit: Patricia Murphy

MURPHY: America is going broke, let Washington make a deal
39m ago

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Economic analysis shows ‘best case’ scenario for possible NHL arena
15h ago

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Economic analysis shows ‘best case’ scenario for possible NHL arena
15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Watch: Take a tour through Emory’s new massive Winship cancer center
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

2 shot at Buckhead apartment complex near Lenox Square
9h ago
Marietta police say a man used a 2x4 with screws to kill another man
12h ago
Man critical after shooting outside DeKalb barbershop, cops say
13h ago
Featured

Credit: pavlofox - stock.adobe.com

Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
15h ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top