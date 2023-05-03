Police: 3 women, 5-year-old stabbed in Union City

Three women and a 5-year-old were stabbed at a Union City apartment complex Tuesday night, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Police told the news station they were called to the Arcadia Apartments on Thompson Road around 9:30 p.m. and found the women with multiple lacerations and stab wounds to their upper bodies. The child also had multiple stab wounds.
The victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to Channel 2. Their conditions were not disclosed.
Police have not released any other details.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Courtesy Roman United, Yamasaki and Bad Consult
The Latest