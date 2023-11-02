Police: 2 drivers raced at 100 mph in 45-mph zone before Cobb crash killed teen

By
32 minutes ago
A second person has been charged in a crash that killed a 15-year-old after investigators determined the two drivers were racing at 100 mph, according to Cobb County police.

Caleb Evan Hasty, of Dallas, was arrested late Wednesday and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, racing, reckless driving and speeding, jail records show. He was being held without bond Thursday afternoon.

Hasty is the second driver arrested in the Aug. 26 crash on the East-West Connector. Garrett Tyler Betts of Douglasville surrendered last month and was booked into the Cobb jail, records show. He was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, speeding, failure to maintain lane and reckless driving.

“Said accused drove the Pontiac at 100 mph in a posted 45 mph zone while in a competition of speed with a gray 2001 Ford Mustang GT,” Hasty’s arrest warrant states.

Betts was driving the Mustang. The 15-year-old, who was sitting in the front seat, was ejected and died at the scene, according to police.

Hasty told investigators he knew the driver of the Mustang and they were heading home after leaving a car meet.

“Said accused admitted he was driving in close proximity to the Mustang before it lost control, traveled through the median, and (struck) a tree,” his warrant states.

“While negotiating the right curve of the roadway, the vehicle left the right side of the road onto the grass shoulder,” the arrest warrant states. “As said accused steered back to the left, the vehicle rotated across the westbound lanes and collided with a tree in the center median.”

Betts was seriously injured in the crash, police previously said. He remained Thursday in the Cobb jail.

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

