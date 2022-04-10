BreakingNews
1 dead in shooting at Atlanta student housing apartment complex
Police: 11-year-old critically injured in DeKalb skating rink shooting

An 11-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting at a DeKalb County skating rink shortly after midnight Sunday, according to police.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

An 11-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting at a DeKalb County skating rink Sunday, according to police.

Officers were called to the Golden Glide skating rink at 2750 Wesley Chapel Road just before 1 a.m., according to a DeKalb County police news release. There, they found the boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and was said to be in critical condition.

Investigators are working to interview witnesses and obtain surveillance footage from nearby businesses, police said. No other details about the victim or suspect nor the circumstances of the shooting were released.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call DeKalb County Police Department investigators at 770-724-7850.

