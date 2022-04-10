Police: 11-year-old critically injured in DeKalb skating rink shooting

Officers were called to the Golden Glide skating rink at 2750 Wesley Chapel Road just before 1 a.m., according to a DeKalb County police news release. There, they found the boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and was said to be in critical condition.

Investigators are working to interview witnesses and obtain surveillance footage from nearby businesses, police said. No other details about the victim or suspect nor the circumstances of the shooting were released.