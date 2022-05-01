ajc logo
X

Police: 1 dead, 4 injured after shooting at SE Atlanta apartment complex

One man is dead and four women are injured after a shooting occurred at an apartment complex near Cleveland Avenue. The identities of the victims have not been released.

caption arrowCaption
One man is dead and four women are injured after a shooting occurred at an apartment complex near Cleveland Avenue. The identities of the victims have not been released.

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
1 hour ago

One man is dead and four women were injured after a shooting occurred outside an apartment complex on Cleveland Avenue late Saturday night, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 the shooting in southeast Atlanta occurred after someone pulled out a gun as a result of a fight.

“We do know that there was an altercation that took place of some sort that took place on the property,” Lt. Ralph Woolfolk told Channel 2. “And subsequent to that, a 22-year-old male was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Woolfolk told the news station that the women were taken to local hospitals.

Investigators are using surveillance cameras at and near the Fairway Gardens Apartments to help track down those responsible for the shooting.

“We recovered some ballistic evidence at the scene as well as a couple of handguns,” Woolfolk told Channel 2.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

About the Author

Follow Liset Cruz on twitter

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Gwinnett police fire shot while responding to domestic situation
56m ago
15 injured in Midtown ‘pedal pub’ crash
12h ago
GBI investigates after man shot, killed by Atlanta officer serving murder warrant
16h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top