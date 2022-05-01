Police: 1 dead, 4 injured after shooting at SE Atlanta apartment complex

One man is dead and four women were injured after a shooting occurred outside an apartment complex on Cleveland Avenue late Saturday night, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Atlanta police told Channel 2 the shooting in southeast Atlanta occurred after someone pulled out a gun as a result of a fight.
“We do know that there was an altercation that took place of some sort that took place on the property,” Lt. Ralph Woolfolk told Channel 2. “And subsequent to that, a 22-year-old male was pronounced deceased on scene.”
Woolfolk told the news station that the women were taken to local hospitals.
Investigators are using surveillance cameras at and near the Fairway Gardens Apartments to help track down those responsible for the shooting.
“We recovered some ballistic evidence at the scene as well as a couple of handguns,” Woolfolk told Channel 2.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
