Photo of Fani Willis found on Trump shooter’s cellphone

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis listens during a press interview at the district attorney's office in Atlanta on Friday, July 12, 2024. Public safety officials presented findings from a report on repeat offenders. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis listens during a press interview at the district attorney’s office in Atlanta on Friday, July 12, 2024. Public safety officials presented findings from a report on repeat offenders. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

At least one photo of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was found on the phone of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man accused of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania, according to a CNN report.

Crooks’ phone also contained pictures of several other politicians, including Trump, President Joe Biden, House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, among others.

The pictures were not accompanied by threatening language or messages, CNN reported, and almost all appeared to have been downloaded from the internet. The significance of the photos is not yet clear, U.S. officials said.

Willis’ prosecution of Trump and allies, including Giuliani, for their interference in the 2020 election have made her a target of multiple death threats.

In June, an Alabama man pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls to Willis regarding the criminal investigation into Trump. A California man was also indicted in May for making interstate death threats against Willis.

She has moved out of her home and travels with a security detail to ensure her safety.

