Photo of Fani Willis found on Trump shooter’s cellphone

At least one photo of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was found on the phone of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man accused of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania, according to a CNN report.

Crooks’ phone also contained pictures of several other politicians, including Trump, President Joe Biden, House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, among others.

The pictures were not accompanied by threatening language or messages, CNN reported, and almost all appeared to have been downloaded from the internet. The significance of the photos is not yet clear, U.S. officials said.