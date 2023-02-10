Pets perish, but no other injuries reported in overnight DeKalb house fire

No residents or firefighters were injured but two cats and a dog perished in a house fire early Friday morning in DeKalb County, officials said.
Firefighters were called to a house fire on Whisper Wood Trail in a neighborhood south of Stone Mountain just after midnight, DeKalb fire spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. When fire crews arrived, a man who had escaped the home said multiple residents were still inside.
Daniels said firefighters made an aggressive entry to search for the other residents, but had to fall back due to the intensity of the fire. Once they assumed a defensive position trying to extinguish the flames, the other residents appeared from behind house, safe and uninjured.
The man also told firefighters that two cats and a dog had remained inside the burning home, Daniels said. The pets were not recovered and died in the fire.
No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Daniels said.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com