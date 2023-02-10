X
Dark Mode Toggle

Pets perish, but no other injuries reported in overnight DeKalb house fire

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

No residents or firefighters were injured but two cats and a dog perished in a house fire early Friday morning in DeKalb County, officials said.

Firefighters were called to a house fire on Whisper Wood Trail in a neighborhood south of Stone Mountain just after midnight, DeKalb fire spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. When fire crews arrived, a man who had escaped the home said multiple residents were still inside.

Daniels said firefighters made an aggressive entry to search for the other residents, but had to fall back due to the intensity of the fire. Once they assumed a defensive position trying to extinguish the flames, the other residents appeared from behind house, safe and uninjured.

The man also told firefighters that two cats and a dog had remained inside the burning home, Daniels said. The pets were not recovered and died in the fire.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Daniels said.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Robb Cohen Photography & Video

The Jolt: Gun law linked to Music Midtown cancelation unlikely to change1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Class 2A blog: Where boys teams stand entering region tournaments
21h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia schools wrestle with the potential and pitfalls of ChatGPT
3h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2nd Gwinnett teenager found dead this week from same high school
16h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2nd Gwinnett teenager found dead this week from same high school
16h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Potential Fulton charges put Trump in tough political spot
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Scattered showers and mild temps ahead of rainy weekend
2h ago
Cops: Man described as ‘witch doctor’ accused of raping woman in Duluth
12h ago
Prison warden fired, accused of taking cash payments in contraband smuggling scheme
15h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
15h ago
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top