Marietta florist gave away 400 bouquets in 45 minutes, but there was a catch

By
3 minutes ago
About 200 people walking through the Marietta Square were surprised with vibrant flower bouquets on Wednesday, given out on one condition.

“Keep one for yourself and give one away,” local florist K. Mike Whittle told passersby as he followed them down brick sidewalks and thrust flowers into their hands.

Whittle parked his van outside The Strand Theatre just before 11:30 a.m. By 12:15 p.m. all 400 of the bouquets he’d brought were gone.

“These are beautiful,” people said as they walked away with roses, alstroemeria, carnations and pom-poms.

Recipients included kids and their parents or grandparents, restaurant employees and attorneys, former GBI director turned Superior Court Cobb judge Vic Reynolds and Cobb NAACP President Jeriene Bonner Grimes. Missy Owen, the director of a nearby addiction recovery foundation, said she would give a bouquet to the next person who came through her doors. Marietta City Councilman Joseph Goldstein politely declined the gesture, citing his allergies.

Whittle, who’s had his flower shop along Church Street for 15 years, said it was his ninth time participating in the annual event. “Petal It Forward” flower giveaways are held each October in all 50 states, according to the Society of American Florists.

“It’s just to spread a little joy and make people happy,” said Whittle.

Matayah Roderick, who recently moved to Marietta from Boston, said the timing was perfect because her mother’s birthday is Thursday.

“She’ll love these,” said Roderick, who works as a server at Sugar Cakes on the Square.

For Judi Trickett, the surprise bouquet made an already perfect day even better.

“This is my lucky day,” Trickett said as she was walked hand-in-hand through the Square with her 5-year-old grandson, Franklin. “I get to spend it with my grandson and I get flowers.”

