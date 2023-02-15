X
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle near Spaghetti Junction in DeKalb

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near Spaghetti Junction in DeKalb County on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

DeKalb police responded around 6:30 a.m. to the fatal crash on the I-85 northbound access ramp near Pleasantdale Road. The victim, who was not publicly identified, did not survive, police said.

The driver’s name and vehicle type were not released by police, and it’s unclear if the driver will be facing any charges.

Police said the road reopened by 10:15 a.m. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Jolt: Hot-button social issues wake up sleepy legislative session
