TRAFFIC ALERT: Car carrier catches on fire, blocks all northbound lanes on I-85

A car carrier caught on fire in DeKalb County on Monday afternoon, blocking all northbound lanes of I-85 and causing major traffic delays, authorities said.
The fire was reported around 2 p.m. on the I-285 eastbound exit to I-85 North, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation, which advised drivers to use alternate routes. Photos taken by GDOT cameras showed several fire engines at the scene.
Credit: Henri Hollis
Credit: Henri Hollis
Firefighters put out the blaze by 3 p.m., officials said, and the far left lane of the interstate reopened. Photos showed the carrier on the side of the highway as crews worked to remove some of the six cars it had been carrying around 3:30 p.m.
Credit: Henri Hollis
Credit: Henri Hollis
DeKalb fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels said no injuries were reported. He said it was unclear what caused the fire.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author