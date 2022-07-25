Pedestrian critically injured in Marietta hit-and-run

A man police identified as Andres Salanic-Sacalxot, a 54-year-old from Guatemala, was walking in the lot when a white work van with ladders on its roof hit him. The driver of the van fled the scene without trying to help Salanic-Sacalxot or notify police, according to a news release from Marietta police.

The victim was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release said. He remains in critical condition.