Pedestrian critically injured in Marietta hit-and-run

A man was left critically injured after police say he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene Sunday night.
Marietta police said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. in the parking lot of a grocery store and phone repair shop at 814 Sandtown Road.
A man police identified as Andres Salanic-Sacalxot, a 54-year-old from Guatemala, was walking in the lot when a white work van with ladders on its roof hit him. The driver of the van fled the scene without trying to help Salanic-Sacalxot or notify police, according to a news release from Marietta police.
The victim was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release said. He remains in critical condition.
The driver has not been publicly identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact Marietta police Officer St. Onge at 770-794-5352. Information can also be sent via the MPD tip line at 770-794-6990 or by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
