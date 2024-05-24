Crime & Public Safety

Paulding jail inmate found dead in cell

The GBI is investigating after Samuel Frey, 46, of Dallas, was found dead inside his Paulding County Jail cell Tuesday.
1 hour ago

A Paulding County inmate was found dead inside the jail Tuesday, state officials confirmed.

Samuel Frey, 46, was in a cell by himself when he was located during the early evening hours, authorities said. The GBI, which is investigating the death, stated that no foul play is suspected.

The Dallas man had been booked into the jail Jan. 25 on charges of criminal trespass/family violence, simple battery/family violence and felony probation violation, the Paulding sheriff’s office said.

The facility is located on Constitution Boulevard off Jimmy Campbell Parkway in Dallas.

Explore2nd inmate dies in 2 months at DeKalb jail, sheriff’s office says

It’s at least the second death at a metro Atlanta jail this week. Charles Robert Smith, 31, died Monday at the DeKalb County Jail, the sheriff’s office said. Officials said he had a medical emergency, but the cause of death has not been determined.

A report released earlier this year by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons revealed that the Atlanta Federal Penitentiary had the highest number of inmate deaths compared to any other prison in the country between 2014 and 2021. The report cited 17 deaths at the prison and blamed it on inadequate medical equipment and nonfunctioning cameras, among other problems.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

