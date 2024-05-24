Paulding jail inmate found dead in cell

The facility is located on Constitution Boulevard off Jimmy Campbell Parkway in Dallas.

It’s at least the second death at a metro Atlanta jail this week. Charles Robert Smith, 31, died Monday at the DeKalb County Jail, the sheriff’s office said. Officials said he had a medical emergency, but the cause of death has not been determined.

A report released earlier this year by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons revealed that the Atlanta Federal Penitentiary had the highest number of inmate deaths compared to any other prison in the country between 2014 and 2021. The report cited 17 deaths at the prison and blamed it on inadequate medical equipment and nonfunctioning cameras, among other problems.

