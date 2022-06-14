Patrons hurt in air duct accident at metro restaurant known for ‘Vampire Diaries’

A Covington restaurant known for being featured on the television series “The Vampire Diaries” is back open Tuesday after its air conditioning duct system crashed through the ceiling, injuring multiple patrons.
Covington firefighters were called to the restaurant at 1116 Clark Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday and found four people who had been injured by the falling ductwork, the department said. One person sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The other three had only minor injuries and declined emergency medical care.
“We are saddened by the incident at Mystic Grill last evening and hope everyone affected is doing well,” the restaurant posted to its Facebook page. “The City of Covington fire and building inspectors have inspected the building and cleared us to reopen. We will be serving lunch and dinner today with our regular hours of operation.”
Fire officials said neither the roof nor ceiling had collapsed. What caused the ductwork to fall is still under investigation.
Video from inside the restaurant that was shared with Channel 2 Action News showed parts of the duct system that fell onto multiple chairs and tables as diners enjoyed their food.
The restaurant’s air conditioning was working Tuesday, the news station reported.
About the Author