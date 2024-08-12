Parts of coastal Georgia still drying out after Debby

Bulloch County Communications Director Dal Cannady told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that 32 damaged roads were made passable over the weekend. The roads aren’t fully repaired, but can be used by emergency vehicles.

Additional flooding occurred overnight and has impacted Mt. Olivet Church Road in Liberty County. We encourage residents... Posted by Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency on Saturday, August 10, 2024

“In some places, the water is still rising because they’re further downstream,” Cannady said. “We’re drying out maybe, but the damage is still left behind.”

Many homes were flooded, leaving residents to temporary evacuate, he said. An emergency shelter has now closed, but as many as 30 people took advantage of it following last week’s storm, Cannady said.

Chatham County Police Department officers, along with other agencies, continued efforts Sunday to rescue people trapped by flood waters.

“We’re asking everyone to stay away from flooded areas,” the department said in a social media post. “Do not drive around barricades. Do not attempt to navigate flooded areas by foot or water vessel. There are many dangers that include swift currents, water contamination, displaced wildlife, and possible downed power lines.”

In Savannah, a temporary road was completed early Monday near the Bradley Point neighborhood to help local residents.

Over the weekend, hundreds of people helped in Richmond Hill after flooding caused by water rise in the Ogeechee River, Savannah Now reported. Volunteers helped transport sandbags across flooded streets and help residents evacuate homes.

On Friday, two horses were rescued from flood waters in Bloomingdale in Chatham County, WJCL in Savannah reported. Video shows the animals being led to safety by a man on a personal watercraft.

We know some of you are thinking about swimming in the floodwaters left by #Debby.



That’s a bad idea.



If you need convincing, here’s a quick list of just a few of the surprises that floodwaters can hold… pic.twitter.com/worCuRGht4 — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 10, 2024

The National Weather Service had a warning for those in areas with flooding: Stay away.

“We know some of you are thinking about swimming in the floodwaters left by #Debby,” the NWS said. “That’s a bad idea.”

That’s because downed power lines, human waste, wild or stray animals and other contaminants could be hidden under water.