Pair indicted for murder in shooting at Barrett Parkway restaurant in Cobb

Terrence Jamal Speer of Conyers and Antoine Bernard Malone of Union City are accused of killing Shalik Burkhead in the early morning hours of April 5, arrest warrants show. The shooting happened outside the DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill on Barrett Parkway, which was closed at the time, according to police.

Both Speer and Malone were arrested within days of the shooting. On Thursday, they were indicted on charges of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, records showed.