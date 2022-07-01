Pair indicted for murder in shooting at Barrett Parkway restaurant in Cobb

The Cobb County grand jury indicted two men this week for malice murder in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man, according to the District Attorney.
Terrence Jamal Speer of Conyers and Antoine Bernard Malone of Union City are accused of killing Shalik Burkhead in the early morning hours of April 5, arrest warrants show. The shooting happened outside the DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill on Barrett Parkway, which was closed at the time, according to police.
Both Speer and Malone were arrested within days of the shooting. On Thursday, they were indicted on charges of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, records showed.
Investigators said Speer and Malone fired at Burkhead, who died from his injuries. Malone had a weapon in each hand, according to his warrant.
“Said accused did possess two handguns during the murder and aggravated assault on the person, Shalik Burkhead, by pointing a firearm with his right hand at said victim and holding a second firearm in his left hand,” his warrant states.
Malone was arrested April 12 and charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, Cobb County jail records show. Speer was arrested at the Rockdale County jail on the same charges and was transferred to the Cobb jail, records show. Both were being held without bond Friday.
Burkhead was a graduate of Skyview High School in College Park, according to his online obituary. He was employed by Amazon.
“Shalik was so respectful,” his obituary states. “He had a beautiful soul and his smile would light up a room. He displayed love at all times. Sha Sha loved his video games and sports such as basketball, running track for Eastside, baseball, football and soccer. He also loved to draw and was very good at it.”
