2 charged with murder in shooting outside Barrett Parkway restaurant in Cobb

Terrence Jamal Speer of Conyers and Antoine Bernard Malone of Union City are accused of killing 20-year-old Shalik Burkhead in the early morning hours of April 5, arrest warrants show. The deadly shooting happened outside the DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill on Barrett Parkway, which was closed at the time, according to police.

Investigators believe Speer and Malone fired at Burkhead, who died from his injuries, according to police. Malone had a weapon in each hand, his warrant states.