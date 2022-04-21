2 charged with murder in shooting outside Barrett Parkway restaurant in Cobb

Two 20-year-olds have been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man outside a Cobb County restaurant, according to police.
Terrence Jamal Speer of Conyers and Antoine Bernard Malone of Union City are accused of killing 20-year-old Shalik Burkhead in the early morning hours of April 5, arrest warrants show. The deadly shooting happened outside the DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill on Barrett Parkway, which was closed at the time, according to police.
Investigators believe Speer and Malone fired at Burkhead, who died from his injuries, according to police. Malone had a weapon in each hand, his warrant states.
“Said accused did possess two handguns during the murder and aggravated assault on the person, Shalik Burkhead, by pointing a firearm with his right hand at said victim and holding a second firearm in his left hand,” his warrant states.
Investigators believe two others were also involved in the crime, but only one, Yahzier Saeed Hill, has been identified.
Malone was arrested April 12 and charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, Cobb County jail records show. Speer was arrested Wednesday afternoon at the Rockdale County jail on the same charges and was transferred to the Cobb jail, records show. Both were being held without bond Thursday.
Hill, 19, was charged with making false statements and tampering with evidence. He had not been booked into the Cobb jail as of Thursday afternoon.
The warrants did not release information about a possible motive in the case. The funeral for Burkhead was held Wednesday in New Jersey, according to his online obituary.
