ajc logo
X

2 charged with murder in shooting outside Barrett Parkway restaurant in Cobb

Terrence Speer (left) and Antoine Malone, both 20, have been charged with murder.

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Combined ShapeCaption
Terrence Speer (left) and Antoine Malone, both 20, have been charged with murder.

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Two 20-year-olds have been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man outside a Cobb County restaurant, according to police.

Terrence Jamal Speer of Conyers and Antoine Bernard Malone of Union City are accused of killing 20-year-old Shalik Burkhead in the early morning hours of April 5, arrest warrants show. The deadly shooting happened outside the DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill on Barrett Parkway, which was closed at the time, according to police.

Investigators believe Speer and Malone fired at Burkhead, who died from his injuries, according to police. Malone had a weapon in each hand, his warrant states.

ExploreEx-bakery owner pleads guilty to his role in 2014 stabbing of business partner

“Said accused did possess two handguns during the murder and aggravated assault on the person, Shalik Burkhead, by pointing a firearm with his right hand at said victim and holding a second firearm in his left hand,” his warrant states.

Investigators believe two others were also involved in the crime, but only one, Yahzier Saeed Hill, has been identified.

Malone was arrested April 12 and charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, Cobb County jail records show. Speer was arrested Wednesday afternoon at the Rockdale County jail on the same charges and was transferred to the Cobb jail, records show. Both were being held without bond Thursday.

Hill, 19, was charged with making false statements and tampering with evidence. He had not been booked into the Cobb jail as of Thursday afternoon.

The warrants did not release information about a possible motive in the case. The funeral for Burkhead was held Wednesday in New Jersey, according to his online obituary.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks
DeKalb County officials demolish a home as part of their efforts to address blight in Stone Mountain on Friday, April 1, 2022. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

‘The system is broken’: Officials search for fixes to city demolition process2h ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, is expected to testify during a hearing Friday in a Georgia administrative court that is considering a challenge filed by five voters in her district seeking to remove her from the ballot. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marjorie Greene expected to testify in hearing on challenge to her candidacy
2h ago
Stanley Henderson was arrested and charged with murder related to the killing of 51-year-old security guard Anthony Frazier outside of a southwest Atlanta strip mall.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Man arrested in restaurant security guard’s ‘barbaric’ killing
1h ago
An advertisement for CNN Plus appears on a digital billboard in Times Square in New York. MUST CREDIT: CNN

Credit: CNN

CNN+ streaming service to shut down after a month
5h ago
An advertisement for CNN Plus appears on a digital billboard in Times Square in New York. MUST CREDIT: CNN

Credit: CNN

CNN+ streaming service to shut down after a month
5h ago
April 21, 2022 Tucker - DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos speaks to members of the press during a news conference outside DeKalb County Police Headquarters in Tucker on Thursday, April 21, 2022. A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the shooting outside a skating rink earlier this month that left 11-year-old D’Mari Johnson severely injured. DeKalb County police announced the arrest at a news conference. No motive was released. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

13-year-old arrested in shooting at DeKalb skating rink
29m ago
The Latest
13-year-old arrested in shooting at DeKalb skating rink
29m ago
Forest Park police ask for help locating suspect in deadly shooting
1h ago
Man arrested in restaurant security guard’s ‘barbaric’ killing
1h ago
Featured
The campaign of Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams asked a federal judge to temporarily stop Gov. Brian Kemp from using a state law created to give him a major fundraising advantage in his reelection bid.

Abrams wants judge to stop Kemp’s use of fundraising law before primary
After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital
Should Atlanta slow down or speed up demolitions of vacant homes?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top