Over 50 people displaced after fires at 3 metro apartment complexes

More than 50 people have been displaced as three separate fires claimed their metro Atlanta homes during the weekend.
An estimated 15 units at The Park at Windy Hill Apartments in Marietta were affected by a fire that occurred Friday evening, according to the Red Cross Disaster Action Team. Fourteen families, including 33 people, lost their homes in the fire.
A second fire took place at the Crystal at Cascade Apartments in southwest Atlanta early Saturday morning. Twelve families, including 22 people, lost their homes as a result, according to the Red Cross.
The Red Cross is assisting those affected with temporary lodging, food, clothing, replacement medications and personal care items.
A third fire, this one at a DeKalb County apartment complex, occurred this weekend. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is working to learn more about the details of this fire.
