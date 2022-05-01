Over 50 people displaced after fires at 3 metro apartment complexes

An estimated 15 units at The Park at Windy Hill Apartments in Marietta were affected by a fire that occurred Friday evening, according to the Red Cross Disaster Action Team. Fourteen families, including 33 people, lost their homes in the fire.

A second fire took place at the Crystal at Cascade Apartments in southwest Atlanta early Saturday morning. Twelve families, including 22 people, lost their homes as a result, according to the Red Cross.