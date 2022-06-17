‘Our dreams were cut short’: Teen taken into custody, tied to DeKalb man’s killing

A teenager has been identified as a suspect in the death of a locksmith whose life was cut short earlier this month in DeKalb County.
Peter McGrath, a 36-year-old father of four, was found dead in the back of a burning work van on June 6.
DeKalb County Police Department officials confirmed Thursday that a 16-year-old was taken into custody and the investigation into the homicide continues. A police spokesman did not say whether any charges have been filed against the teen.
Officers were called to a welfare check in the 3600 block of Mecklinburg Place around 12:30 a.m. on June 6. Neighbors said the van had been parked on the road for hours and residents notified authorities when they heard an explosion, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The van was on fire when police arrived. After the blaze was extinguished, officers found McGrath’s body in the rear of the van, according to police.
McGrath was survived by his children and his wife, Amber, who started a GoFundMe effort to raise money for the family. She said Peter was the sole provider for the household of six, working as a mobile emergency locksmith. Their youngest child is 6 months old, police said.
“This senseless tragedy is almost too much to bear,” she wrote on the crowdfunding campaign.
By Thursday night, the GoFundMe had raised nearly $50,000 from almost 500 donations.
“Peter was a great man. Trying to carve out his little slice of the American Dream,” Amber McGrath said. “Our dreams were cut short. He was a loving father. Small business owner. Loved by many. This loss is too much.”
