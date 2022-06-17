ajc logo
‘Our dreams were cut short’: Teen taken into custody, tied to DeKalb man’s killing

Peter McGrath, a 36-year-old father who was found dead in DeKalb County on June 6, left behind his four children and wife.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

A teenager has been identified as a suspect in the death of a locksmith whose life was cut short earlier this month in DeKalb County.

Peter McGrath, a 36-year-old father of four, was found dead in the back of a burning work van on June 6.

DeKalb County Police Department officials confirmed Thursday that a 16-year-old was taken into custody and the investigation into the homicide continues. A police spokesman did not say whether any charges have been filed against the teen.

Officers were called to a welfare check in the 3600 block of Mecklinburg Place around 12:30 a.m. on June 6. Neighbors said the van had been parked on the road for hours and residents notified authorities when they heard an explosion, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The van was on fire when police arrived. After the blaze was extinguished, officers found McGrath’s body in the rear of the van, according to police.

ExploreMore than $37K raised for family after father dies in burning car in DeKalb

McGrath was survived by his children and his wife, Amber, who started a GoFundMe effort to raise money for the family. She said Peter was the sole provider for the household of six, working as a mobile emergency locksmith. Their youngest child is 6 months old, police said.

“This senseless tragedy is almost too much to bear,” she wrote on the crowdfunding campaign.

By Thursday night, the GoFundMe had raised nearly $50,000 from almost 500 donations.

“Peter was a great man. Trying to carve out his little slice of the American Dream,” Amber McGrath said. “Our dreams were cut short. He was a loving father. Small business owner. Loved by many. This loss is too much.”

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

