Opportunistic criminals take advantage of holiday season around metro area

But during the holidays, numbers don’t capture the impact of property crimes like burglary and vandalism, which often affect wider communities beyond the initial victim. While some families could miss out on Christmas pie, others might lose the opportunity to give any gifts at all.

The unfortunate poster child for Grinch-like burglary victims has become the Empty Stocking Fund, an Atlanta nonprofit that has seen tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise stolen for the second year in a row.

The Empty Stocking Fund distributes gifts to about 30,000 disadvantaged children each year by allowing the kids and their families to “shop” at their warehouse, choosing items they actually want. Their 24,000-square-foot facility in southwest Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood has become a target for a brazen and persistent burglar who has repeatedly broken into the building.

In 2021, the man bypassed the security systems by sledgehammering his way through a concrete block wall at the back of the building, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Because no one was alerted about the intrusion, the burglar was able to take his time and steal more than $50,000 worth of merchandise, mostly orders packed by volunteers and destined for families in need.

This year, a man who is believed to be the same thief has repeatedly broken into the warehouse through a variety of entry points. The Empty Stocking Fund has lost about $10,000 worth of merchandise, the AJC reported, but other costs have mounted as the organization has continued to make repairs and security improvements, in addition to hiring more security guards.

The Northeast Atlanta Ballet Ensemble is another organization facing an expensive challenge after it was targeted by thieves. Props, set pieces and furniture used in the group’s annual production of the Nutcracker and worth about $20,000 were stolen from two trailers in the organization’s parking lot, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The thieves broke into one trailer and hooked the other up to a white pickup truck, which then towed it away, Channel 2 reported. The second trailer was found ransacked in Duluth.

“A lot of it has sentimental value. Some of it is really irreplaceable,” the president of the board for the ensemble, Marsha Byokawski, told Channel 2.

Many of the props had been used for years during annual performances at Gas South Arena, the news station reported. Volunteers recovered a few items from the mud by the damaged trailer in Duluth, but most of the props will need to be replaced. A GoFundMe page has been created on behalf of the Northeast Atlanta Ballet Ensemble to raise money for new props, sets and backdrops.

Cynical criminals are not localized to the metro area. On Tybee Island, thieves stole much of the nativity scene from outside a Catholic church. On Saturday, a lock on the manger scene outside St. Michael Catholic Church was broken and several statues were taken.

“We know that many in our community are shocked and disgusted over the theft of nativity scene pieces from St. Michael Catholic Church,” police said. “We’re equally disappointed that someone would steal from one of our local houses of worship, especially during the holidays.”