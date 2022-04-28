Officials warn of phone scammers posing as APD command staff

In a phone call with the AJC, another police spokesman emphasized that one woman lost “a significant amount of money” when she believed a scammer was a high-ranking APD official.

According to police, the scammers call victims using spoofed phone numbers and tell their targets they have outstanding warrants that must be cleared immediately with a payment. The scammers threaten the victims with arrest if they are hesitant to pay, and falsely claim they are tracking the victims through their phones. They work to keep the victims on the line until they pay by using real personal details about APD employees and continuing to threaten them with arrest if they hang up or ask for more time.

“We want to let the public know that there’s no way that any members of the Atlanta Police Department command staff would reach out to any citizen regarding any type of bench warrant to elicit any type of funds,” Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said.

Hampton encouraged anyone who has received one of these calls to get in touch with investigators. Information from those interactions could help aid the investigation, he said.

At Tuesday’s news conference, police explained how to avoid such scams. First, no law enforcement agency will demand payment for legal fines over the phone using apps like CashApp or money transfer tools like Green Dot cards. In Atlanta, court payments are typically made at the courthouse or online through an official payment portal.

For those who receive such a call and suspect a scam, the best strategy is to stop talking, hang up and call the police precinct directly, Hill said.

Anyone who believes they have been contacted by scammers posing as Atlanta police officers are asked to contact the department’s homeland security unit at 404-546-4230 or Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477 or visiting stopcrimeatl.com.