BreakingNews
Jury finds ex-Atlanta watershed official guilty in corruption case
ajc logo
X

Officer stabbed while trying to arrest alleged shoplifter at Newnan mall

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Newnan police officer was stabbed while trying to apprehend a man at a Coweta County mall Sunday, police said.

Tanner Hand, 25, is facing charges of aggravated assault, theft by shoplifting, obstruction of law enforcement and other drug offenses.

The incident happened while the officer was working a security job at Ashley Park mall and noticed a man shoplifting from a Dillard’s store, according to an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A chase ensued, and the officer was quickly able to catch up and “gain control of the individual,” the report states.

That’s when the suspect stabbed the officer in the hand right below the wrist, according to police.

Though Hand claimed he didn’t mean to stab anyone, the injured officer said the man told him “he could not go back to prison.”

Another officer who responded to the incident wrote in the report that he saw what looked to be a kitchen knife and “a steady stream of blood originating” from the officer’s hand.

After placing Hand into handcuffs, officers began searching him and said they found psilocybin mushrooms and Xanax, which prompted his drug charges. According to the report, several of Hand’s bags contained stolen clothing that equated to about $1,465.

Before being booked into the Coweta jail, Hand was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the arrest, the report states. Police did not say what injuries Hand suffered, only that they were “apparent.”

Authorities said the injured officer has since returned to work.

Hand has not served time in a Georgia prison, according to the Department of Corrections. He was sentenced to 15 years on probation after being found guilty of terroristic threats and criminal damage to property as a first-time offender in 2019 in Bulloch County, court records show. In two separate 2019 cases in Bulloch, Hand received 10 years on probation for false imprisonment and five years on probation for first-offender theft by taking.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech assistant coach Mike Daniels resigns3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway
3h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Georgia Tech hires J Batt from Alabama as new athletic director
7h ago

Credit: IHEART

Atlanta radio executive let go after video surfaces of him appearing to use racist slurs
8h ago

Credit: IHEART

Atlanta radio executive let go after video surfaces of him appearing to use racist slurs
8h ago

Credit: Provided by family of Susan Karnatz

Decatur woman’s sister was one of the victims in Raleigh mass shooting
1h ago
The Latest

McDonough man gets 10 years for giving alcohol, molesting teen at slumber party
17m ago
Man convicted of murder again for running over Douglas County grandmother
30m ago
Prosecutors misled judge during Gunna’s bond hearing, defense says
58m ago
Featured

UPDATE: New report shows flu activity rising in Georgia
50m ago
The Jolt: What to watch in tonight’s Walker-Warnock debate
9h ago
AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top