Officer shoots man outside federal courthouse in downtown Atlanta
Officer shoots man outside federal courthouse in downtown Atlanta

There was a heavy law enforcement presence after a Federal Protection Services agent shot someone Friday at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Atlanta.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

A Federal Protection Services officer was involved in a shooting Friday afternoon outside the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in Atlanta, according to authorities.

Atlanta police confirmed someone was shot at the downtown building at 75 Ted Turner Drive that houses the U.S. Courthouse. Atlanta police were among a throng of state, local and federal officers that swarmed the scene to assist with the investigation.

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

FBI officials at the scene told Channel 2 Action News that a Federal Protective Service agent shot someone on Ted Turner Drive.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that federal agents were helping process the scene. But officials did not provide any other information on what led to the shooting, or how serious the victim’s injuries were.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not respond to emails and phone calls.

Several roads surrounding the courthouse and State Farm Arena were blocked during rush hour as officers from the different agencies investigated the scene.

ajc.com

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

