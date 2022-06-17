Officer shoots man outside federal courthouse in downtown Atlanta

A Federal Protection Services officer was involved in a shooting Friday afternoon outside the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in Atlanta, according to authorities.
Atlanta police confirmed someone was shot at the downtown building at 75 Ted Turner Drive that houses the U.S. Courthouse. Atlanta police were among a throng of state, local and federal officers that swarmed the scene to assist with the investigation.
Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
FBI officials at the scene told Channel 2 Action News that a Federal Protective Service agent shot someone on Ted Turner Drive.
An FBI spokesperson confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that federal agents were helping process the scene. But officials did not provide any other information on what led to the shooting, or how serious the victim’s injuries were.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not respond to emails and phone calls.
Several roads surrounding the courthouse and State Farm Arena were blocked during rush hour as officers from the different agencies investigated the scene.
Credit: Caroline Silva
Credit: Caroline Silva
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
