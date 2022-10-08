BreakingNews
BREAKING: Woman found dead near Gwinnett County highway
ajc logo
X

Officer injured while detaining suspect in NE Atlanta

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 50 minutes ago

An Atlanta police officer was injured Friday while detaining a suspect in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood, police said.

Officers were investigating a shots fired call near the intersection of Hilliard and Tanner streets when the officer received a minor injury while detaining a suspect, police spokesman John Predmore said. Police did not say what the person was suspected of and they were not publicly identified.

No other injuries or damage to property were reported, according to Predmore. Authorities did not say what caused the officer’s injury.

ExploreMurder suspect, police K-9 dead after standoff in Clayton, GBI says

Just hours prior, a police K-9 was fatally shot while law enforcement attempted to apprehend a murder suspect in Clayton County, the GBI said. The man, who is suspected in a Thursday homicide at a Clayton home, was shot and killed by authorities after an exchange of gunfire, according to officials.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Demetrius Knight in transfer portal4h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2/Duluth police

Murder suspect, police K-9 dead after standoff in Clayton, GBI says
3h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

BREAKING: Woman found dead near Gwinnett County highway
54m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / AJC

Warnock on Walker: ‘A disturbing pattern’
4h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / AJC

Warnock on Walker: ‘A disturbing pattern’
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2nd arrest made in shooting death of Jefferson High football standout
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

BREAKING: Woman found dead near Gwinnett County highway
54m ago
Murder suspect, police K-9 dead after standoff in Clayton, GBI says
3h ago
Henry County man gets life in prison for Outback Steakhouse armed robbery
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 8 high school football scoreboard
12h ago
AJC revamps daily morning newsletter
11h ago
Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top