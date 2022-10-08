Officer injured while detaining suspect in NE Atlanta

An Atlanta police officer was injured Friday while detaining a suspect in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood, police said.
Officers were investigating a shots fired call near the intersection of Hilliard and Tanner streets when the officer received a minor injury while detaining a suspect, police spokesman John Predmore said. Police did not say what the person was suspected of and they were not publicly identified.
No other injuries or damage to property were reported, according to Predmore. Authorities did not say what caused the officer’s injury.
Just hours prior, a police K-9 was fatally shot while law enforcement attempted to apprehend a murder suspect in Clayton County, the GBI said. The man, who is suspected in a Thursday homicide at a Clayton home, was shot and killed by authorities after an exchange of gunfire, according to officials.
