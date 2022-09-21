Officer indicted in 2018 South Fulton crash that killed 3, injured 3

GSP’s initial report identifies them as Flores, 22, Marcus Martin, 22, and Camerino Sanchez-Hernandez, 20. Two other men were seriously injured in the crash.

The driver of the van, Gilmer Gomez-Lopez, 25, of Atlanta, spoke with investigators after the crash, GSP said. He was treated and released from Grady Memorial Hospital.

According to the indictment, Walker caused the crash “by operating a motor vehicle in reckless disregard for the safety of persons or property, by driving at a speed greater than was reasonable and prudent under then-existing conditions, failing to obey a red traffic signal and failing to have due regard for actual and potential hazards.”

The South Fulton officer told GSP investigators he had his lights and siren on, but Gomez-Lopez, a Columbus resident, said he didn’t see lights or hear a siren.

The crash prompted South Fulton police to change the department’s policy on chases. A month after the crash, Chief Keith Meadows said officers would no longer be allowed to chase stolen vehicles simply because they are stolen. Officers will instead need another justification to explain why the fleeing person poses more danger to the public than a high-speed pursuit would.

In June 2020, Walker resigned from the department, according to his employment records with the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, known as POST. Since July 2020, he has been employed by the Douglas County school system, his POST record states.