Off-duty DeKalb police officer directing traffic injured by falling cables

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

An off-duty DeKalb County police officer was taken to the hospital Friday after they were injured by falling cables while directing traffic for a part-time job, authorities said.

The incident took place near the junction of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and I-285, a busy area with many car dealerships, a BrandsMart USA store and an H-Mart supermarket, DeKalb police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells confirmed.

The officer was not identified and Wells did not provide further details about the extent of the injuries.

The cable may have hit the officer in the head, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Utility crews in the area were working to fix a traffic light when a powerline snapped and fell, according to the news station. A witness told Channel 2 that a truck drove by and dragged the fallen cable, causing it to hit the officer.

Authorities have not shared additional information about the incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.



Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

