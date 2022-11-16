Nurse comforted DeKalb store manager fatally hit by car in parking lot

“I just stayed there and just — kind of was rubbing his back and had my hand on his chest and just, just, kind of just trying to comfort him and say, ‘Hang on; we’re here,’” she recalled.

Bystanders were still gathering around, Fredrickson said, and she remembers snapping at them to back up and keep quiet.

“I just didn’t want (Feuerstein) to be hearing this,” she said.

Having been an elementary school nurse, Fredrickson hadn’t encountered anything like what she saw that day. She’s trained teachers and school faculty and staff on how to administer CPR, but she’d never had to put it into practice in real life.

The whole thing “felt like a million years and also just seconds at the same time,” she said.

Once first responders arrived, she held Feuerstein’s hand one last time before she retreated to her car and cried as she waited for police to let her leave.

Feuerstein was rushed to a hospital, but he died the following day.

“I knew he was in critical condition from what people were reporting, but I really thought he was going to die right there. So (to hear) that he made it to the hospital, I was pretty hopeful,” Fredrickson said, her voice swelling with emotion.

“And then to read that he died on the 10th, which was my 55th birthday ... it was just — this guy was just 31, and that’s just so young.”

Store employees declined to speak Wednesday, saying they were respecting the family’s privacy. The company said in a statement: “We are heartbroken over the loss of one of our Hollywood Feed team members.”

The teen driver was found shortly after the incident and arrested. Police did not say what charges he faces, as he is a minor.

Feuerstein, who grew up in Monroe, lived in Tucker with his wife of five years, Alison. They met while he was attending Southern Polytechnic State University (now part of Kennesaw State) in Cobb County. They didn’t have any children, but they had four dogs and a cat, according to his obituary.

He’d worked at Hollywood Feed since 2019. He loved to draw, his family said, and he typically designed the store’s chalkboard sale signs. “His generosity extended even beyond his life, giving his last gifts as an organ donor,” his obituary states.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Tucker.