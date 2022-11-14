ajc logo
Man hit by car, killed after confronting driver doing doughnuts in DeKalb

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago
A man who tried to confront a reckless driver in DeKalb County last week, only to be hit by the car as it sped away, has died, police said.

Officers were called to the Sprouts Farmers Market at 4310 Lavista Road just before 5 p.m. Wednesday after getting reports of a person hit by a car, DeKalb police said. At the scene, they found a man who had been critically injured lying in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital, but police announced Monday that he had died from his injuries.

Authorities said they believe the man tried to approach a driver who was doing doughnuts in the parking lot. The driver attempted to speed away but hit the victim in the process, police said.

DeKalb’s traffic specialist unit was able to identify and locate the car involved in the hit-and-run, police said. Shortly after finding the car, police said they spotted the suspect wearing the same clothes from the incident.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested and booked into the county jail.

No further information has been released.

Atlanta United has four-year contract offer out to Miles Robinson
3h ago

Credit: AP

