Man hit by car, killed after confronting driver doing doughnuts in DeKalb

Officers were called to the Sprouts Farmers Market at 4310 Lavista Road just before 5 p.m. Wednesday after getting reports of a person hit by a car, DeKalb police said. At the scene, they found a man who had been critically injured lying in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital, but police announced Monday that he had died from his injuries.

Authorities said they believe the man tried to approach a driver who was doing doughnuts in the parking lot. The driver attempted to speed away but hit the victim in the process, police said.