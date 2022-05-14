NTSB: Pilot doing flight training across metro Atlanta before Covington crash

NTSB spokesman Peter Knudson said last month that the pair were practicing “touch and go” landing operations when the plane went down April 21.

FAA radar showed the Cessna took off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Atlanta at 4:40 p.m. on the day of the crash. It arrived at the Gwinnett County Airport at Briscoe Field at 4:50 p.m., and departed the Lawrenceville airport 22 minutes later. At 5:31, the aircraft showed up at Lumpkin County-Wimpey’s Airport in Dahlonega, according to the FAA tracking.

The plane departed from there at 6:13 p.m., headed to Covington Municipal Airport.

According to the NTSB report, multiple witnesses saw the plane make a “hard right” banking turn just before it spiraled down and crashed about a nautical mile southeast of the airport.

The plane plummeted along Industrial Park Boulevard, just off I-20, and crashed into a lot on the General Mills property where unoccupied semi-auto trailers were stored.

It collided with three of the big rigs and exploded on impact, causing a significant post-crash fire that engulfed at least five trailers, according to NTSB officials.

NTSB is expected to release its final report, which will include a probable cause for the crash, in 12 to 24 months.