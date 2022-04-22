Plane crashes near General Mills factory in Covington, causing explosions

A small plane crashed near a General Mills plant in Covington on Thursday evening, officials confirmed.
Covington police told Channel 2 Action News the aircraft crashed in the factory’s parking lot along Industrial Park Boulevard, just off Interstate 20. The crash caused several explosions, the news station reported.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, which happened just after 7 p.m.
According to an FAA spokesperson, an unidentified small plane went down near the industrial building. The federal agency had no other immediate details on the crash, such as how many passengers were on board.
