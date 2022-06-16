BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: House committee holds Jan. 6 hearings — Day 3
ajc logo
X

NTSB: Mechanical issues reported days before plane crashed near Athens airport

The NTSB released a preliminary report Tuesday that showed a plane had mechanical issues before it went down near the Athens-Ben Epps Airport on May 11. The pilot died in the crash.

Credit: TNS

Combined ShapeCaption
The NTSB released a preliminary report Tuesday that showed a plane had mechanical issues before it went down near the Athens-Ben Epps Airport on May 11. The pilot died in the crash.

Credit: TNS

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

A plane that went down just outside of Athens last month had mechanical issues for days leading up to the deadly crash, the National Transportation Safety Board revealed in a preliminary report Tuesday night.

A private pilot was the only person on board the single-engine Piper PA-24 when it crashed near Athens-Ben Epps Airport the evening of May 11, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson identified the pilot as Robert Blevins, a 55-year-old Texas business owner, the Athens Banner-Herald reported.

Blevins reported engine problems as he was landing the small aircraft, the NTSB report indicated. About a mile before the plane reached the airport’s runway, he declared an emergency and told air traffic controllers he’d lost all engine power.

ExplorePilot killed in plane crash near Athens airport

The crash left a 50-foot trail of debris as it flew into a wooded residential area about three-quarters of a mile from the end of the runway, NTSB investigators said.

The federal agency’s report showed it wasn’t the plane’s first sign of trouble.

A flight instructor told investigators Blevins had recently purchased the plane and wanted to fly it with an instructor to familiarize himself with the RaJay turbocharger system before he flew home to Texas.

Two days before the crash, Blevins and the instructor flew the aircraft to altitudes of 10,000 feet, but the engine failed to develop full power and the manifold pressure was too low to start the turbo system. The instructor said when they returned to the airport, maintenance crews found a loose wire that was grounding one of the plane’s magnetos, according to the NTBS report.

The loose wire was replaced the next day, but the engine backfired on one of the subsequent flights. Maintenance teams cleaned, gapped, tested and reinstalled the spark plugs the morning of the crash, investigators said. They also adjusted the fuel mixture and made other repairs before returning the aircraft to service.

Blevins took off from the Triangle North Executive Airport in Louisburg, North Carolina, just after 4:15 the afternoon of the crash. He approached the Athens airport after a nearly 2½-hour flight and began to make his descent. Minutes later, he made his emergency call just before 7 p.m., the report stated.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
Sandwiches, ice cream and coffee set for Avondale Estates development Olive & Pine3h ago
Inside the winning streak that has turned around Braves’ season
8h ago
DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
8h ago
Tiki Tango, Foxtrot Liquor Bar closing this weekend in Midtown
4h ago
Tiki Tango, Foxtrot Liquor Bar closing this weekend in Midtown
4h ago
Herschel Walker acknowledges two more children
4h ago
The Latest
Man arrested after taking child, fatally shooting mother in DeKalb, cops say
34m ago
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Acworth convenience store owner
46m ago
Broken cable caused accident at metro restaurant known for ‘Vampire Diaries’
51m ago
Featured
DeKalb Watershed Management spent days fixing this sewage spill on Eagle’s Beek Circle near Stonecrest in August 2017. County officials say that new leadership, debris removal and increased inspections helped reduced sewer spills this year. AJC file photo

DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
8h ago
Gang members using violence to extort inmates, families at Ga. prison for women
After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top