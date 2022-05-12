Pilot killed in plane crash near Athens airport

One person was killed Wednesday evening when a small plane crashed near Athens-Ben Epps Airport, authorities said.
The single-engine Piper PA-24 crashed shortly before 7 p.m. near the county-owned airport in east Athens, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The pilot, who was the only person on board, reported engine problems just before the plane went down.
Police are assisting the county’s fire and emergency services department at the scene, Athens-Clarke County police Lt. Shaun Barnett said. It was not immediately clear whether the plane was taking off or landing.
Authorities have not identified the pilot.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the deadly crash, federal officials said.
