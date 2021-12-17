North Georgia man sentenced to life in prison for gang-related murder

Huff and Reid testified that the killing was planned by Stryker with the blessing of 79-year-old Jerry Harper. All four men were members of a small criminal gang known as “THIS,” though Stryker and Harper were higher-ranking members, according to the testimony.

The two men’s testimony described how Bender got into the back of a pickup truck with Huff and Stryker carrying a packed bag after they told her they were going on a vacation to Florida. While driving through Dawson County, Stryker shot Bender in the head while she was in “mid-sentence,” according to one of the prosecuting attorneys. Bender was critically injured by the gunshot, but not killed. The men then took Bender to Huff’s home, and Huff and Reid testified that Stryker repeatedly stabbed Bender, leaving her dead from dozens of wounds.

After the killing, Stryker disappeared and became the center of a manhunt after Bender was reported missing, the AJC previously reported. Stryker turned himself in to authorities in Pittsburgh in October 2019 and was extradited to Georgia five months later.

Harper, the alleged gang leader, was arrested and indicted on one count of violating Georgia’s street gang law and hindering the apprehension of a criminal, records show. According to his indictment, he helped hide Stryker in the days after Bender’s death while Stryker’s whereabouts were unknown to authorities.

On Tuesday, Harper was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to hindering the apprehension of a criminal and two counts of criminal street gang activity, the Gainesville Times reported.