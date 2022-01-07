North Georgia man pleads guilty to sexually abusing 2 children years apart

Roy William Ray, 38, of Jasper, was arrested in October on rape charges, among several others, Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit District Attorney Shannon Wallace said in a news release Friday. Ray was accused of rape and child molestation after a girl who was related to him disclosed the abuse to her grandmother, Wallace said.

During the investigation, a second relative told authorities that Ray had raped and molested her in 2012, according to Wallace. Both victims were under the age of 16 when the abuse took place.