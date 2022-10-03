Norcross man gets 25-year sentence for stealing nearly $10M in online scams

In another case, a woman sent nearly $70,000 to one of Ogiekpolor’s accounts because she believed a man she met on eHarmony needed money to pay for multiple different invoices while his bank account was frozen.

The business email compromise scams carried out by Ogiekpolor’s network usually involved spoof emails sent to an employee at a company that fooled the employee into making a payment to what they believed was one of their longstanding vendors. The emails would be designed to appear as if they came from a legitimate company, but the payment would be sent to an account controlled by Ogiekpolor. Payments often amounted to hundreds of thousands of dollars, Buchanan said.

To launder the money coming in from the various schemes, Ogiekpolor coordinated with at least eight people known as “money mules” to set up a dozen fake companies in Georgia and open more than 50 bank accounts in those companies’ names between October 2018 and August 2020. If banks closed accounts due to fraud concerns, Ogiekpolor directed them to open new accounts with different banks, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Six of the money mules testified against Ogiekpolor at trial, Buchanan said. During the course of the case against Ogiekpolor, five of his metro Atlanta co-conspirators pleaded guilty: Vere Whyte, 35, of Stone Mountain; Kutina Crawford, 49, of Lithonia; Ebony Parks, 28, of Jonesboro; and Tiffany Gaines, 42, and Tamara Gaines, 48, both of Conyers.

“There is no way we can make the victims of Ogiekpolor and this network whole again, but we hope this sentence will at least give them solace that people are being held accountable,” FBI Atlanta representative Keri Farley said.