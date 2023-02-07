X
Dark Mode Toggle

No suspect identified in teen’s shooting death near L.A. Fitness in South Fulton

Credit: South Fulton Police Department

Credit: South Fulton Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Authorities are seeking help in making an arrest in a fatal shooting near a commercial gym in South Fulton, police announced Tuesday.

Officials with the South Fulton Police Department were called to a shopping plaza off Old National Highway on Jan. 25. Near the L.A. Fitness, police said they found 17-year-old Isaiah Gaines dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

With no suspects identified, authorities are hoping someone may have witnessed the shooting and be able to provide a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Karl B DeBlaker

Georgia bill would make attacking critical infrastructure a felony1h ago

Credit: TNS

Former Cobb teacher to serve 3 years in prison for having sex with student
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Democrats agree with Senate GOP leaders: probe funding of Euro trip
2h ago

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Georgia Supreme Court throws Camden spaceport into uncertainty
3h ago

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Georgia Supreme Court throws Camden spaceport into uncertainty
3h ago

Credit: Contributed

Opinion: Great teachers will stay when school has focus, mission
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Skeletal remains found near creek off Ga. 316 in Gwinnett, police say
1h ago
Police reportedly searching for teen suspect in fatal SW Atlanta shooting
2h ago
Cops: Woman dies after shooting at troubled DeKalb condos; baby remains critical
2h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

AMC has begun charging more for better seats in movie theaters
5h ago
State of the Union: How to watch
7h ago
Mark Bradley: Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar remains a towering figure
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top