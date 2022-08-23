ajc logo
X

No charges for APD officers in fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

More than two years after Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by Atlanta police, the case against the two officers involved has been dropped.

The special prosecutor overseeing the case announced Tuesday afternoon that he would not pursue charges against Officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan. Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, shared the decision during an afternoon news conference in Morrow attended by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter shows portions of the surveillance video from the night of Rayshard Brooks' fatal shooting at a news conference Tuesday. Porter, at the request of special prosecutor Pete Skandalakis, reviewed the case against the two Atlanta police officers charged in Brooks' death.

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
“Based on the facts and circumstances confronting Officer Rolfe and Officer Brosnan in this case, it is my conclusion the use of deadly force was objectively reasonable and that they did not act with criminal intent,” said Danny Porter, a longtime prosecutor and former Gwinnett County District Attorney asked by Skandalakis to review the case.

Brooks, 27, was shot and killed June 12, 2020, after Rolfe and Brosnan tried to arrest him in the parking lot of a south Atlanta Wendy’s. The shooting set off protests at the restaurant, which was burned to the ground the following day.

Read the full story here.

8h ago
