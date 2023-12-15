Newton woman sentenced for punishing stepchildren with exercise, limited food

The investigation began in October 2020 when a relative checked on the children and noticed they were injured, according to the district attorney’s office.

A 9-year-old had a black eye and severe bruising on his legs, and an 8-year-old had bruises covering her body and marks from physical punishments, McGinley stated. A 6-year-old had the most significant injuries and had to be treated by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s trauma team. The child had a broken elbow, scrapes, swelling and bruises covering her whole body, as well as internal injuries, according to McGinley.

Over the span of multiple years, officials said the children were tortured under the guise of punishment. They were forced to do “extreme boot camp-style exercises,” run laps, squat with large logs and more for extended amounts of time.

When the exercises were not up to Rodgers’ standards, she would beat the kids, authorities said.

The three children were also malnourished because Rodgers would underfeed them and withhold food as punishment, McGinley stated. Rodgers was accused of limiting the time her stepchildren had to eat and would blend their solid foods into a drink so they could eat faster.

According to the district attorney’s office, the Division of Family and Children Services was previously involved with Rodgers and her family, instructing her to not use exercise or corporal punishment.

Rodgers had three biological children who did not undergo the same treatment as her stepchildren, McGinley confirmed. After law enforcement became involved, all of the children were placed into foster care.

During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, the court heard several impact statements from the victims, their grandmother, their foster parents and social workers who all expressed the effects of the abuse.

“A special thanks goes to the foster parents who cared for the children after their abuse and family of the children who reported the abuse. While Rodgers put herself above the well-being of the kids, so many others fought for them,” McGinley said.

The father of the children, Carey Clark, is facing nine counts of third-degree cruelty to children and one count of aggravated assault family violence, officials said. His case remains active.