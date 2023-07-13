Newton County deputy arrested, accused of raping woman while on patrol

BreakingNews
A woman is accusing a Newton County deputy of rape while he was on patrol and fully dressed in uniform, officials said Thursday,

George Rahming, 38, who had been with the sheriff’s office for about two years, has since been fired, according to the GBI. He was arrested and is facing charges of sexual assault and rape following a local and state investigation.

The deputy is accused of making contact with the woman, who was not in custody, and having “sexual activity” with her while on duty, the state agency said. The woman reported the incident to the sheriff’s office, which soon found information they said substantiated the alleged crimes. The state agency said it was asked to investigate Monday.

The sheriff’s office deferred questions to the GBI.

An investigation is ongoing.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

