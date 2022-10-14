New York man gets 10 years in prison for crash that killed infant in DeKalb

Clunis Calvert, 26, pleaded guilty Friday to multiple charges related to the wreck, a spokeswoman for the DeKalb District Attorney’s Office confirmed. Calvert received a 20-year sentence, with 10 to be served in prison and the remainder on probation.

The crash took place Nov. 14, 2017, at the intersection of Mountain Industrial Boulevard and Presidents Way near Tucker, the DA’s office said. The victim, 4-month-old Matias Montoya, was in a minivan with his parents, siblings and three extended family members after leaving a dinner.