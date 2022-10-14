New York man gets 10 years in prison for crash that killed infant in DeKalb

A New York man was sentenced to a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to drunken driving and vehicular homicide in a 2017 crash that killed an infant in DeKalb County, officials said.
Clunis Calvert, 26, pleaded guilty Friday to multiple charges related to the wreck, a spokeswoman for the DeKalb District Attorney’s Office confirmed. Calvert received a 20-year sentence, with 10 to be served in prison and the remainder on probation.
The crash took place Nov. 14, 2017, at the intersection of Mountain Industrial Boulevard and Presidents Way near Tucker, the DA’s office said. The victim, 4-month-old Matias Montoya, was in a minivan with his parents, siblings and three extended family members after leaving a dinner.
Calvert, driving south on Mountain Industrial Boulevard, crossed over the center line and hit the family’s minivan head-on, according to the DA’s office. Montoya was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital but died of his injuries two days later. Four others in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Calvert pleaded guilty to one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and first-degree homicide by vehicle, as well as five counts of causing serious injury by vehicle, the DA’s spokeswoman said. The DUI count is a misdemeanor, but the remainder are felonies.
