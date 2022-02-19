Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

New charges for former metro Atlanta teacher accused of sexual misconduct

Robert Vandel, a former metro Atlanta science teacher accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student, faces new charges tied to unrelated allegations in Holly Springs. (AJC file)

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

caption arrowCaption
Robert Vandel, a former metro Atlanta science teacher accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student, faces new charges tied to unrelated allegations in Holly Springs. (AJC file)

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

A former Fulton County science teacher arrested last year under suspicions he sexually assaulted one of his students faces two new charges after recent accusations against him emerged.

Holly Springs police on Friday announced the new charges against Robert Vandel, saying investigators secured warrants against him for two counts of sexual battery with a minor.

The latest charges come less than six months after Roswell police arrested Vandel on Sept. 2 on a slate of charges in connection with allegations that he raped one of his students at the Fulton Academy of Science and Technology (FAST) Charter School in early 2020. The child was under the age of 14 at the time, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

Explore‘There are more victims,’ GBI says after ex-teacher charged with sexual assault

GBI officials at the time worried there were more victims of Vandel’s sexual misdeeds who had yet to report them.

Those concerns appeared to come to fruition when Holly Springs police received a Nov. 1 tip about “inappropriate conduct” that involved a student at Lyndon Academy, a private college preparatory school in Holly Springs.

Linda Murdock, the academy’s headmaster, told Channel 2 Action News a female student came forward with allegations last fall shortly after Vandel’s initial arrest. Murdock said she sent the student to police.

Vandel was teaching at the school at some point last year. Murdock said she fired him after he was arrested in September and barred Vandel from returning to campus, the news station reported.

Once the victim identified Vandel as a suspect, detectives began investigating sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Police on Friday did not say exactly what those allegations were in a news release announcing the latest charges.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta man pleads guilty to tax scheme in federal court
1h ago
Slain taxi driver’s van found in downtown Atlanta parking lot
18h ago
Man accused in 2019 homicide arrested by Fulton SWAT team
19h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top