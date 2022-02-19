New charges for former metro Atlanta teacher accused of sexual misconduct

Holly Springs police on Friday announced the new charges against Robert Vandel, saying investigators secured warrants against him for two counts of sexual battery with a minor.

The latest charges come less than six months after Roswell police arrested Vandel on Sept. 2 on a slate of charges in connection with allegations that he raped one of his students at the Fulton Academy of Science and Technology (FAST) Charter School in early 2020. The child was under the age of 14 at the time, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.