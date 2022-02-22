Neighbors help rescue man from 2nd floor of burning house in Lawrenceville

According to the news station, the resident raised a ladder to the second-floor window and began trying to rescue his father when two neighbors rushed in to help. They were placing the ladder when firefighters arrived on scene. The firefighters jumped into action and helped rescue the man, who was not identified.

Firefighters, neighbors and loved ones treated the man in the yard until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital. One of the neighbors told Channel 2 the man was “slightly unconscious” when they pulled him out of the home.