Neighbors help rescue man from 2nd floor of burning house in Lawrenceville

Neighbors and firefighters helped rescue a man trapped in a Lawrenceville house fire by pulling him out of a second-story window Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
The blaze broke out just before 10:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Mephisto Circle, a spokesperson for Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said in a news release.
According to Channel 2 Action News, intense flames shot through the roof of the home. Callers told 911 dispatchers the man was the homeowner’s father.
According to the news station, the resident raised a ladder to the second-floor window and began trying to rescue his father when two neighbors rushed in to help. They were placing the ladder when firefighters arrived on scene. The firefighters jumped into action and helped rescue the man, who was not identified.
Firefighters, neighbors and loved ones treated the man in the yard until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital. One of the neighbors told Channel 2 the man was “slightly unconscious” when they pulled him out of the home.
Credit: Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services
Credit: Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services
“We appreciate the efforts, and it is quite potential that they saved a life,” Gwinnett fire Lt. Ryan McGiboney told the news station.
Crews continued to battle the blaze and rescued two dogs that were trapped inside the home. After they extinguished the fire, crews determined it started on the first floor and burned out the staircase, trapping the man on the second story.
Investigators responded and ruled the blaze accidental, determining it ignited near HVAC equipment, according to department officials.
Gwinnett fire worked with the American Red Cross to secure shelter for the displaced family, a spokesperson said.
