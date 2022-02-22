Nearly $30K in designer clothing stolen in 2 unrelated incidents, APD says

The incident took place Feb. 15 around 7:45 p.m., police said. Security video footage released by investigators shows the six men, all dressed in black with black masks, entering the store at the same time and spreading out. As the lone employee visible in the video asks if she can help them find anything, they begin snatching T-shirts and other items from clothing racks and shelves before running out the front door.

Many of the T-shirts stolen were made by designer labels such as Chrome Hearts, Supreme and Gucci, and are sold at retail prices between $400 and $600. In total, police said about $25,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.