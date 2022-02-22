Nearly $30K in designer clothing stolen in 2 unrelated incidents, APD says

Police are searching for nearly a dozen people suspected of stealing more than $25,000 in fashion merchandise from two different Atlanta stores within days of one another in unrelated shoplifting schemes.
The larger theft involved six men who executed a brazen snatch-and-grab theft at streetwear boutique Toussaint Namdi Clothing just off Piedmont Avenue in the Piedmont Heights neighborhood, Atlanta police said in a news release.
The incident took place Feb. 15 around 7:45 p.m., police said. Security video footage released by investigators shows the six men, all dressed in black with black masks, entering the store at the same time and spreading out. As the lone employee visible in the video asks if she can help them find anything, they begin snatching T-shirts and other items from clothing racks and shelves before running out the front door.
Many of the T-shirts stolen were made by designer labels such as Chrome Hearts, Supreme and Gucci, and are sold at retail prices between $400 and $600. In total, police said about $25,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
Just a few days earlier, a group of women targeted the Marc Jacobs store at Lenox Square, police said.
On Feb. 12 around 11 a.m., four or five women entered the store and began to grab handbags before fleeing. The group is accused of stealing about $2,500 worth of merchandise. Police have not released security video in that case but did share a photo of several of the suspects.
Anyone with information on either of these cases or the identities of the suspects is asked to contact the APD’s Larceny Unit at 404-546-5968 or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author