NE Atlanta shooting victim dies Christmas Eve night, police say

A man was fatally shot on Boulevard in northeast Atlanta late Christmas Eve night, according to police.
At 11:15 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a person shot call on the 100 block of Boulevard at a gas station. Upon arrival, officers located a man who appeared to have been shot. Medical assistance was provided at the scene, but he did not survive.
Homicide investigators obtained surveillance photos of a suspect and are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
No further details on what led to the shooting or circumstances involving the unidentified suspect have been released, and the investigation continues.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on this case to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org . Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
