ajc logo
X

NE Atlanta shooting victim dies Christmas Eve night, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By Staff reports
1 hour ago

A man was fatally shot on Boulevard in northeast Atlanta late Christmas Eve night, according to police.

At 11:15 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a person shot call on the 100 block of Boulevard at a gas station. Upon arrival, officers located a man who appeared to have been shot. Medical assistance was provided at the scene, but he did not survive.

Homicide investigators obtained surveillance photos of a suspect and are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

No further details on what led to the shooting or circumstances involving the unidentified suspect have been released, and the investigation continues.

Credit: APD

Credit: APD

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this case to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org . Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

About the Author

Staff reports
Editors' Picks

Credit: Uncredited

Migrants dropped near VP Harris home on frigid Christmas Eve1h ago

Credit: Julio Cortez

Five takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Ravens
3h ago

Police: Woman found dead in Brookhaven hotel elevator on Christmas Eve
20h ago

Credit: Don Wright

Harris' widow on field in Pittsburgh as his No. 32 retired
17h ago

Credit: Don Wright

Harris' widow on field in Pittsburgh as his No. 32 retired
17h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

No. 1 Georgia still hungry as defending national champions
7h ago
The Latest

Police: Woman found dead in Brookhaven hotel elevator on Christmas Eve
20h ago
West End shooting leaves 1 dead, police say
First female Marietta police officer blazed the trail for others to follow
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top