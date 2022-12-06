Murder suspect in custody 3 months after shooting at Vinings apartments

Ambakisye Mizell, who lives in Albany, was charged with murder in November for allegedly killing 40-year-old Demetrius Dow, an arrest warrant states. But Mizell was already in custody in Crisp County on unrelated charges. On Sunday, he was transferred 165 miles from that jail to Cobb, records show.

On Aug. 28, officers were called to the District at Vinings apartments along Paces Ferry Road shortly before 4 a.m. regarding a person shot call, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk previously said. Officers found Dow outside the 1400 building with multiple gunshot wounds.