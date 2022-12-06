Murder suspect in custody 3 months after shooting at Vinings apartments

Cobb County investigators believe it was a robbery attempt that turned deadly. Three months later, the suspect accused of killing a man at a Vinings apartment complex is now in the county jail, booking records show.
Ambakisye Mizell, who lives in Albany, was charged with murder in November for allegedly killing 40-year-old Demetrius Dow, an arrest warrant states. But Mizell was already in custody in Crisp County on unrelated charges. On Sunday, he was transferred 165 miles from that jail to Cobb, records show.
On Aug. 28, officers were called to the District at Vinings apartments along Paces Ferry Road shortly before 4 a.m. regarding a person shot call, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk previously said. Officers found Dow outside the 1400 building with multiple gunshot wounds.
Dow, who lived in the complex, was treated at the scene but died from his injuries, police said.
Investigators believe Dow was killed while being robbed, Mizell’s warrant states.
“Said accused did discharge a firearm into the legs of the victim causing the victim to suffer pain, visible injuries and internal injuries which ultimately led to the death of the victim,” the warrant states. “The firearm was discharged during the commission of an armed robbery.”
Mizell was being held without bond Tuesday, jail records show.
