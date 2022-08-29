ajc logo
Man shot to death at Vinings apartment complex

Demetrius Dow was found shot Sunday at a Cobb County apartment complex, police said.

Demetrius Dow was found shot Sunday at a Cobb County apartment complex, police said.

Cobb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was fatally shot early Sunday morning at a Cobb County apartment complex, police said.

Officers were called to the District at Vinings apartments along Paces Ferry Road shortly before 4 a.m. regarding a person shot call, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said. At the scene, police said they located Demetrius Dow outside the 1400 building with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 40-year-old resident was treated at the scene but was eventually pronounced dead.

No information about a suspect or motive was provided.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3945.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3945.

