Man shot to death at Vinings apartment complex

A man was fatally shot early Sunday morning at a Cobb County apartment complex, police said.
Officers were called to the District at Vinings apartments along Paces Ferry Road shortly before 4 a.m. regarding a person shot call, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said. At the scene, police said they located Demetrius Dow outside the 1400 building with multiple gunshot wounds.
The 40-year-old resident was treated at the scene but was eventually pronounced dead.
No information about a suspect or motive was provided.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3945.
