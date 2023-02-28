Murder suspect at large after accidental release from Clayton jail

“This suspect should have been returned to Fulton County, but is now at large,” Allen said. “The two employees who are responsible for this threat to public safety are now on administrative leave, and my Internal Affairs unit is investigating how this unacceptable action occurred.”

The initial incident, which led to Suggs’ indictment along with three other men, took place in January 2021 in Union City. No additional details have been shared.

Anyone with information about Suggs’ whereabouts is asked to contact Clayton sheriff’s office fugitive investigators at 770-477-4479.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.