Murder suspect at large after accidental release from Clayton jail

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago
2 employees placed on administrative leave after mishap, officials say

A Fulton County murder suspect remains at large after he was released from the Clayton County Jail last year by mistake, authorities said.

Kaiser Ulrick Suggs, who is said to be armed and dangerous, was placed on the top of Clayton County’s Most Wanted List after the mishap, which the sheriff’s office discovered Tuesday.

“Anyone who comes in contact with him should dial 911 immediately,” Clayton Sheriff Levon Allen said.

Suggs was originally arrested in April 2021 in Fulton and charged with multiple counts, including murder, home invasion and burglary, according to online jail records.

In November, Suggs was transferred to the Clayton jail to answer aggravated assault charges that were ultimately dismissed, the sheriff’s office said. He was then mistakenly released instead of being transferred back to Fulton, where his murder case is progressing through the court system.

“This suspect should have been returned to Fulton County, but is now at large,” Allen said. “The two employees who are responsible for this threat to public safety are now on administrative leave, and my Internal Affairs unit is investigating how this unacceptable action occurred.”

The initial incident, which led to Suggs’ indictment along with three other men, took place in January 2021 in Union City. No additional details have been shared.

Anyone with information about Suggs’ whereabouts is asked to contact Clayton sheriff’s office fugitive investigators at 770-477-4479.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

