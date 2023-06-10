Motorcyclist killed, another driver injured in head-on wreck in NE Atlanta

A motorcyclist was killed and a pickup truck driver was injured Saturday morning in a northeast Atlanta wreck, police said.

At around 4 a.m., officers were called to an area near North Avenue and John Lewis Freedom Parkway. Officials confirmed a 2000 Kawasaki and a 2020 Dodge Ram were located at the scene and appeared to be involved in a collision.

The motorcyclist, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel, according to police. The driver of the truck was stable when taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Investigators said they were able to determine that the motorcycle collided head-on with the pickup while at a high rate of speed. Police continue investigating the incident and did not say which driver was at fault.

