X

Motorcyclist killed, another driver injured in head-on wreck in NE Atlanta

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

A motorcyclist was killed and a pickup truck driver was injured Saturday morning in a northeast Atlanta wreck, police said.

At around 4 a.m., officers were called to an area near North Avenue and John Lewis Freedom Parkway. Officials confirmed a 2000 Kawasaki and a 2020 Dodge Ram were located at the scene and appeared to be involved in a collision.

The motorcyclist, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel, according to police. The driver of the truck was stable when taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Investigators said they were able to determine that the motorcycle collided head-on with the pickup while at a high rate of speed. Police continue investigating the incident and did not say which driver was at fault.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

CNN TV ad revenues plunge 39% year over year2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

MURPHY: ‘Atlanta way’ long gone as city leaders face death threats over training center
6h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

MARTA rail cars bound for the bottom of the sea
6h ago

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Out of control’: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team
18h ago

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Out of control’: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team
18h ago

Credit: Family photo

Georgia family sues gunmaker Sig Sauer in shooting that killed baseball standout
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: Shy’Keya Wimberly

Johns Creek cop to compete in national track event
1h ago
Suspect surrenders to police in ‘accidental’ shooting at North Point Mall
15h ago
Fowl play: Family’s pet chicken reportedly stolen from Lilburn home
19h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES | The latest from the Georgia GOP convention in Columbus
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Juneteenth events, Foodie Fest and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top