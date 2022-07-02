Motorcyclist dies after crash with police cruiser in Fayette, GSP says

The crash happened on Ga. 74 at Dogwood Trail in Tyrone, just north of Peachtree City, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Troopers said a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on the highway and a marked Tyrone Police Department patrol cruiser was heading in the opposite direction.

The motorcycle collided with the passenger’s side of the police SUV when the officer tried to make a left turn on Dogwood Trail.