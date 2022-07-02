ajc logo
Motorcyclist dies after crash with police cruiser in Fayette, GSP says

A motorcycle rider was killed after slamming into a patrol vehicle Friday afternoon in Tyrone. Georgia State Patrol troopers investigated the crash.

A motorcycle rider was killed after slamming into a patrol vehicle Friday afternoon in Tyrone. Georgia State Patrol troopers investigated the crash.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

An officer’s patrol vehicle was involved in a deadly crash with a motorcyclist Friday afternoon in Fayette County.

The crash happened on Ga. 74 at Dogwood Trail in Tyrone, just north of Peachtree City, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Troopers said a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on the highway and a marked Tyrone Police Department patrol cruiser was heading in the opposite direction.

The motorcycle collided with the passenger’s side of the police SUV when the officer tried to make a left turn on Dogwood Trail.

The driver of the motorcycle and two officers in the police cruiser were taken to Piedmont Fayette Hospital. Troopers said the motorcyclist, whose name was not released, died at the hospital.

Both officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. Troopers did not publicly identify either of the police officers.

A Georgia State Patrol collision reconstruction team was called to the scene to investigate the fatal collision.

A motorcycle rider was killed after slamming into a patrol vehicle Friday afternoon in Tyrone. Georgia State Patrol troopers investigated the crash. Two officers suffered minor injuries.

A motorcycle rider was killed after slamming into a patrol vehicle Friday afternoon in Tyrone. Georgia State Patrol troopers investigated the crash. Two officers suffered minor injuries.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

